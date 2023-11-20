Key Technology introduced new enhancements for rotary sizing and grading systems. New grooved rollers on the SSR facilitate the same throughput as traditional SSRs but are intended for more precise product grading. PSGs retrofitted with the new grooved rollers achieve the same precision as traditional PSGs but with higher product separation efficiency, the company says. Ideal for wet potato strips and other cuts, with more applications in development, the grooved rollers are available as an option on new SSRs and as a field upgrade for installed SSRs and PSGs.

New Lubed for Life bearings, now standard on Key’s PSG, RSG and SSR and available for retrofitting, include a permanently lubricated stainless-steel insert and newly developed blue polymer housing made from EC1935-compliant material. Inside the bearing is an oil-saturated polymer material—as the bearings run, heat is generated, which activates the polymer and lubricates the bearing. Unlike traditional bearings that require the regular application of grease, the new Lubed for Life bearings improve sanitation, reduce maintenance and maximize durability, the company says.



An updated cover for the PSG, RSG and SSR features a new singular latch mechanism instead of bolts, allowing easier access to the drive system, adjustment system and bearings for cleaning and maintenance. Additionally, perforations on the side of the cover provide better visibility while the cover is closed and enable an operator to spray through the perforations during routine cleanings.



Key’s rotary sizing and grading systems are available in widths from 61 to 201 cm (2 to 6.6 ft.) and can achieve capacities less than 1.8 metric tons (4,000 lbs.) to more than 20.4 metric tons (45,000 lbs.) per hour. All systems are metric. Featuring on-the-fly tuning, no pinch points, self-cleaning stainless-steel rollers and sealed stainless-steel bearings, these systems are intended to help customers enhance product quality and increase yield while reducing maintenance and improving sanitation.