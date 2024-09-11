Key Technology, a member of Duravant’s food sorting and handling solutions group, has introduced high-capacity vibratory conveyors for advanced food handling applications.

Conveying up to 100,000 lbs. (45,359 kg) of product an hour and available in widths more than 10 ft. (3 meters), these extra-large, high-capacity conveyors can be engineered for grading, aligning, distributing and other specialized food handling functions. Key’s Iso-Flo, Impulse, Zephyr and Marathon vibratory conveyors are designed to offer reliability, superior sanitation and minimal maintenance requirements.

These high-capacity vibratory conveyors can be used for fruits, vegetables, potato strips, potato chips, nuts, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, confections, snacks, bakery products, cereals, grains and more. Key says it customizes the tune and stroke of each vibratory system to match the needs of the application so conveying performance is optimized.

The company says its specialized conveyor designs help facilitate more sophisticated functions even at high capacities, including grading, removing fines, dewatering, distributing and spreading product for sorters and other downstream equipment. The conveyor spring arms can be positioned either on the sides of the bed or underneath it. Drives can be positioned outside, inside or even close to the center of the frame. The design and rigidity of the frame is also customized depending on the application. Each conveyor can be installed in a variety of different ways—suspended from overhead, supported from the floor or mounted to other machinery.