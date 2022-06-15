Designed for the company’s Iso-Flo vibratory conveyors, this auto diverter is suitable for bulk product and packaging distribution lines. It splits the product flow to two downstream systems, such as digital sorters or packaging machines, and changes the proportion of product going to each of the two lanes as needed. Suitable for dry, frozen and wet applications, it can handle virtually any free-flowing food product, including fruits and vegetables such as cut and whole potatoes and cut and whole corn, as well as nuts, candies, snacks and more. Available for beds up to 72 inches (1,830 mm) wide, it can be equipped with a blade up to 47 inches (1,200 mm) long. To maximize sanitation, the unit features scalloped welds throughout its stainless-steel frame and blade, and the actuator is positioned underneath the conveyor bed to help maintain food safety.

Key Technology Inc.