Dacon Corporation has completed construction on a 135,000-sq.-ft. facility for Monogram Food Solutions at its new location in Haverhill, Mass. Paradigm Properties is the owner and developer of the facility and this is Dacon’s second partnership with the company in Haverhill.

The facility is designed to optimize production to meet consumer demand with six areas—freezer, cold storage, cool dock, dry goods storage, production and offices—configured for ease in employee access. Critical for operational efficiency, process engineering includes a state-of-the-art ammonia refrigeration system. Loading dock areas and parking have been configured to maximize a restricted site plan.

Says Karl Schledwitz, Monogram’s CEO, “This facility is created to fulfill increased demand by our valued customers across the country. Dacon has been an excellent and innovative partner from start to finish. We are proud of this project and proud to be part of the Haverhill community.”

Kevin McCall, Paradigm’s chief executive officer, says, “Paradigm is excited to have helped Monogram significantly expand its operations in Massachusetts. Through a challenging COVID environment, our contractor, Dacon Corporation, led a team effort with tremendous support from the City of Haverhill, our lender, Lowell Five and dedicated subcontractors.”