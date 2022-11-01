Revolution has introduced a new high-performance hand stretch film called Encore Wrap, made with 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin. The product has recently received certification from Scientific Certification Systems Inc. (SCS) Global Services, which is a third-party certifying body for sustainable and environmental practices and products.

The company states that Encore Wrap produces a higher quality of clarity and strength than typically seen in plastic stretch wrap film containing PCR. The company reports that the difference in quality is its Encore PCR resins, which aims to be a sustainable solution able to aid warehousing, transportation and commercial industries in reducing their environmental impact and achieve their sustainability goals.

The Encore Wrap material holds a blue tint in roll form but contains high clarity when applied to a pallet. It is stiff cast with a quiet release and is designed to provide maximum load holding force and high puncture resistance. Gauge reduction is reportedly possible due to the strength of the film, which leads to an overall reduction of materials needed—supporting the company’s aim to produce sustainable products.