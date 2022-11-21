Kerry has released Acryleast Pro, the advanced iteration of the company’s acrylamide-reducing non-GMO (non-genetically modified) yeast, Acryleast. This second generation of Acryleast, which is available in North America, is the only organic-suitable baker’s yeast that effectively reduces the levels of acrylamide in a wide range of manufactured and organic food products by up to 90%, according to the company. It reportedly delivers 2.2 times more enzyme activity than the first-generation product.

Acrylamide is a long-confirmed neurotoxin found to form in a large range of carbohydrate-rich foods that are heated and cooked (baked, fried, toasted, roasted, etc.) at temperatures above 120°C or 248°F. Government food safety and health regulators worldwide are increasingly concerned about their citizens’ daily exposure to acrylamide in foods and are enacting more stringent benchmarks and allowable limits designed to reduce exposure by the general population to this neurotoxin and IARC Group 2A probable carcinogen.

Kerry’s latest solution is an advanced yeast product designed to be clean label friendly. It has no impact on taste or texture, and is highly versatile, requiring little to no change in the manufacturing process, according to Kerry. Acryleast Pro’s core applications include children’s biscuits* and snacks; baby food*; crackers; breads such as toast, rolls and burger buns; fine bakery and crispbread; and soft tortillas, among many others. It is now available to assist food manufacturers seeking to reduce the presence of acrylamide in many common food products consumed by both adults and children.





*subject to regulations in the country of use



