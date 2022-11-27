Crown Packaging Corp. has announced new branch locations in metropolitan areas across the U.S.

The new locations and warehouses include Denver, Seattle, Portland and Reno with affiliate branches in Mexico and Canada. Currently the company now has over 50 dedicated locations across North America. Crown Packaging aims to support large enterprises and multinational companies.

According to Rich Benkelman, VP of Crown Packaging Corp., the expansion will enable an increase in customer service efficiency and expand its offerings.