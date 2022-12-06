Nanotec released a compact drive that combines a motor, controller and encoder into a single product. The PD6-EB integrated motor has an 80-mm. flange and a rated power of 942 W. The stepper motor PD6-E has a maximum holding torque of 10 Nm. and comes with an 86-mm. flange (NEMA34). Its new product is the most powerful BLDC motor of this product family, the company states.

The PD6 motors can be controlled via fieldbus, clock and direction of digital/analog inputs. This enables the motors to be incorporated into existing control concepts. Stand-alone applications are also possible because of the integrated sequence control. Multi-turn encoders are available as an option as well.

Nanotec claims the new motors are easy to parameterize and program with its free Plug & Drive Studio software and five different fieldbuses to choose from. It states the PD6 series would fit automation, robotics or machine building applications.