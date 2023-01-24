Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., a producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs, announced a partnership with Entegrity Energy Partners, an energy services, sustainability and solar development provider. Given the expanding opportunities for solar investments, Cal-Maine Foods has engaged Entegrity to install a 4.15 MW, direct-current solar array at the company’s egg production and processing operation in Searcy, Ark. The 28-acre solar array is projected to offset approximately 91% of the facility’s current electrical usage and expected to enhance the company’s energy self-sufficiency and lessen the Searcy location’s reliance on the electrical grid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pending approval from the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Entegrity is expected to begin construction during the second quarter of 2023.

Tim Thompson, vice president, operations of Cal-Maine Foods, says, “We are proud of our mission to be the most sustainable producer and reliable supplier of high-quality fresh shell eggs and egg products in the United States, demonstrating a 'Culture of Sustainability' in everything we do. The team at Searcy is excited to support this project, and to be a part of the forward-looking operational story at Cal-Maine Foods. We believe that this solar investment helps augment the Searcy farm’s commitment to sustainability and helps us become more resilient in our ability to meet customers’ needs.”



