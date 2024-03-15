Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has completed the previously announced acquisition of a broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill in Dexter, Mo., closed by Tyson Foods, Inc. in 2023.

Originally announced in December, the company plans to remodel and repurpose the assets for use in shell egg and egg products production.

“We are pleased to join the Dexter community and are excited about the opportunities to expand our operations,” say Sherman Miller, president and CEO of Cal-Maine Foods. “We intend to partner with the existing strong network of local contract growers who can support our shell egg production capabilities. Dexter’s central geographic location and strong work force will enhance our supply and distribution capabilities for customers in Missouri and surrounding markets. Importantly, we will also benefit from closer proximity to sources for our primary feed ingredients. We look forward to the new production opportunities, including the potential for additional free-range capacity, in this new community and market for Cal-Maine Foods.”