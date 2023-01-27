ORBIS Corporation has announced the upcoming retirement of current President Bill Ash and the appointment of Norm Kukuk to succeed him as president of ORBIS, effective March 31, 2023.

Bill Ash joined ORBIS in 2003 and was named vice president of finance in 2004. In 2009 Ash assumed the role of president. ORBIS states that under his leadership the company delivered unprecedented growth while establishing a very high standard of commitment to employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

“It was a privilege to have served ORBIS,” Ash said. “I worked with incredible employees, customers and community members, and am confident in ORBIS’ continued success and growth under Norm’s leadership and vision.” “Bill continuously demonstrated Menasha Corporation’s values in action and an ability to ‘get things done,’” says Jim Kotek, president and CEO, Menasha Corporation.

Incoming president Norm Kukuk started his career with ORBIS in 1998 as an associate product manager. In 2009, following numerous promotions within ORBIS’ product management group, Norm was appointed vice president of marketing and product management. In 2018, Norm was named to the newly created position of vice president and general manager of the ORBIS Custom Business Unit. In 2020, Norm assumed the role of executive vice president of sales and in 2022 added marketing and product management to his responsibilities.

“We welcome Norm Kukuk into his new role,” Kotek says. “Norm’s proven track record of success and tremendous knowledge of ORBIS’ products and customers make him ideally suited to lead the ORBIS business. I’m very excited about ORBIS’ future.”