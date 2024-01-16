Stellar announced a significant expansion of its leadership team with the promotion of several key executives.

“I am proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of these exceptional leaders,” says CEO Brian Kappele. “These individuals embody the essence of our company's commitment to excellence and innovation. Their passion, dedication and expertise are integral to our continued success. As we forge ahead, these leaders will help shape Stellar's future, driving growth and ensuring we remain at the forefront of the design-build industry. Congratulations to each of them on their well-earned achievements."

The following seven individuals were named to new roles effective January 1, 2024.

Scott Mark

Chief Operating Officer

Mark’s journey at Stellar began in 1997 when he joined as an intern after earning a bachelor of science in construction management from the University of North Florida. Over the years, his dedication, hard work and commitment to exceptional customer service have propelled him through the ranks.

In 2011, Mark was promoted to division vice president, where he played a crucial role in managing significant year-over-year growth of the food & beverage division. For the last four years, he served as executive vice president of the consolidated food group, overseeing industrial cold storage, thermal, manufacturing, engineering and construction efforts. As COO, Mark’s additional responsibilities will include executive oversight of the Industrial and Commercial groups, along with leading efforts in field services, quality and safety (FQS).

Stacey King

Chief Human Resources Officer

King brings more than 20 years of experience in talent management, training and development, corporate recruiting and strategic human resources planning to her new role. After earning a bachelor of science in journalism from Boston University, she spent a few years as a reporter before finding a passion for Human Resources in the hospitality industry.

King joined Stellar in 2019 as a human resources manager and was promoted to vice president of human resources in 2020, playing a vital role in policy development and communications responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role as CHRO, she will be responsible for all human resources, retention & recruiting, training & career development, and employee engagement initiatives.

Robbie Roberson

Senior Vice President for Aftermarket Services

Roberson has more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of leading teams to deliver exceptional results in the refrigeration group. With an MBA from Jacksonville University and a background in computer-automated design, Roberson's diverse skill set and comprehensive understanding of operations, engineering and procurement will continue to drive success within the aftermarket refrigeration group.

Peter Wu

Senior Vice President for Field, Quality and Safety

Wu holds an MBA in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a bachelor of science in civil/structural engineering from Pennsylvania State University. With more than 20 years of experience as an engineer, he has been instrumental in standardizing design processes and leading quality initiatives. In his new role, Wu will enhance the integration between design, quality and construction, improving continuous training and using data to track and analyze key performance indicators.

Nathan Edwards

Vice President of Operations, Food & Beverage

Edwards is a 16-year industry and Stellar veteran. With a B.S. in construction management from the University of North Florida, he has been recognized for his dedication and steady advancement within the company. In his new role, Edwards will continue assisting project leaders, overseeing department financials, mentoring personnel, and ensuring operational excellence and customer service.

Jim Oko

Vice President of Project Development, Food & Beverage

Oko has 23 years of industry experience and holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of New York at Stony Brook. His passion for innovation and meticulous attention to detail have been evident in his success at Stellar, where he has helped bring customers’ visions to reality. In his new role, Oko will oversee all aspects of project development for the Process department.

Morgan Wilbanks

Vice President of Operations, Commercial

Wilbanks graduated from Texas Tech University in 1989 with a B.S. in construction management. With more than 20 years of industry experience and 14 years at Stellar, Wilbanks has been instrumental in growing business with key clients. In his new role, Wilbanks will provide broader oversight of Commercial's projects and initiatives, leveraging his strong operations background and project execution expertise.

These promotions reflect Stellar's commitment to recognizing and nurturing internal talent, ensuring a bright and innovative future for the company.