Stellar, an integrated design-build firm, has announced five promotions among its leadership team.

"I am honored to announce the promotions of these outstanding leaders," says CEO Brian Kappele. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and our core values continues to strengthen Stellar's foundation. Each of these individuals brings exceptional dedication and expertise that are integral to our success. As we look to the future, their leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth and advancing our position as a leader in the design-build industry. Congratulations to each of them on this well-deserved recognition."

The following individuals were named to new roles, effective Jan. 1.





Mike Davis

Executive Vice President, Food Group

Mike Davis, a 27-year veteran of Stellar, was promoted to executive vice president of the Food Group. A graduate of the University of North Florida with extensive experience in design-build, Davis has led Stellar teams both domestically and internationally. In his new role, Davis will ensure excellence in all operational aspects of the Food, Engineering, Logistics and Thermal groups.





Todd Allsup

Executive Vice President

Stellar promoted Todd Allsup to executive vice president, recognizing over 20 years of commitment to the company. A graduate of the University of South Alabama with diverse experience in operational leadership and business development, Allsup has been key to winning some of Stellar's largest projects in company history.





Derek Bickerton

Senior Vice President of Project Development

Derek Bickerton was promoted to senior vice president of project development. Derek graduated from the University of North Florida and started his career with Stellar 20 years ago. He has experience in multiple business units, including a role as the general manager of the company's China office. In his new role, Derek will lead the Project Development and Preconstruction teams to create unique solutions and build strong client relationships.





Kevin Keen

Vice President of Preconstruction, Food Group

Kevin Keen was promoted to vice president of preconstruction of the Food Group. Keen, whose journey with Stellar began nearly 20 years ago, is a graduate of the University of North Florida and has experience in all phases of industrial and commercial construction. In his new role, Keen will continue to elevate Stellar's preconstruction capabilities, providing excellent project planning and quality services to clients.





Brad Johnson

Vice President of Operations, Refrigeration

Stellar promoted Brad Johnson to vice president of operations in Refrigeration. Johnson has dedicated more than 15 years of service to leading successful projects in food and beverage, logistics and industrial markets locally and internationally. A graduate of the University of North Florida, Johnson's operational knowledge will support him as he continues to oversee project management and field services with Refrigeration for Stellar.