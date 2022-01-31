Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, has promoted Mike Davis to senior vice president in food and beverage. He most recently served as that division’s vice president of operations.

In his new role, Davis will continue providing oversight on all operational aspects of food and beverage and will be responsible for its strategic growth, entry into new markets, project development and client relationships.

“Mike has grown his career at Stellar and brings more than two decades of design-build experience to this new role,” says Scott Mark, executive vice president. “I’m confident that he will lead food and beverage to new heights.”

Davis first joined Stellar as a student intern in the late 1990s before being hired full-time. He was promoted several times over the years, serving as a field engineer, superintendent, project manager, director of operations and more. He has led both domestic and international teams at Stellar and gained field experience on industrial, distribution, energy and commercial projects across the country.

Davis graduated from the University of North Florida with a bachelor’s degree in building construction management.