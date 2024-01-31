Perdue Foods has announced senior leadership changes that the company says underscore its commitment to supply chain and operations optimization, talent acquisition and growth.

Gregg Uecker has joined Perdue Foods in the newly created position of chief supply chain and operations officer. He has responsibility for the entire Perdue Foods supply chain, including live production, plant operations, transportation and warehousing, order fulfillment, customer service, food safety and quality assurance, procurement, and engineering.

“Gregg’s depth of experience and understanding of operations and supply chain agility will help optimize our supply chain efficiencies to meet and exceed the unique needs of our customers and consumers, and drive sustainable growth for the company,” says Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms.

Uecker comes to Perdue from CJ Schwan’s, where he was executive vice president of global supply chain. Prior to that, he spent more than 30 years with Tyson Foods in senior leadership roles such as senior vice president of operations and supply chain for prepared foods, senior vice president of supply chain strategy, senior vice president /general manager of processed meats, senior vice president /general manager of animal feed and ingredients and vice president of operations.

Julie Katigan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Perdue Farms. She will oversee all aspects of Perdue Farms’ people strategies that engage and develop talent, shape culture, and focus on associate well-being through active talent management, organization development, diversity and inclusion and total rewards.

Katigan joined Perdue Foods in May 2022 as senior vice president of human resources. Prior to joining Perdue, Katigan was chief human resources officer for James Hardie Building Products. She has also held senior-level leadership roles of increasing responsibility at global business until and function levels with such companies as Colfax Corp., Electrolux, Mead Johnson Nutrition and Ford Motor Co.

“Our associates are the backbone of our company and Julie’s vision and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to provide a positive experience in a safe, inclusive and supportive environment,” says McAdams.