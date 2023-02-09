SPX FLOW, Inc., a provider of process solutions announced new technology for plant-based concentration using APV membrane filtration to provide clean label products of higher nutritional value. Benefits include a greater yield, higher single-source protein content and a more sustainable process compared to traditional methods using evaporation and chemicals, according to the company.

The APV membrane filtration technology features solutions designed to fit various plant sources, including soy, oat, nut, rice, pea and more. The solutions, designed based on processing needs, include process filtration like microfiltration and ultrafiltration for fractionation, concentration, and standardization of plant protein. Additionally, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis systems are available for solids concentration, valorization of subproduct, and water recovery.

“The benefits of this improved plant-based concentration are two-fold: a better, cleaner product for customers and a more sustainable, versatile and higher-yielding result for producers,” says Allan Vangsgaard, SPX FLOW’s global poduct manager for nutrition & health, membrane filtration. “More than ever, customers are looking for a variety that includes plant-based products, and we are excited to work with our partners to help grow the options available.”

The traditional plant-based concentration involves chemicals or evaporation and can result in a significant loss of proteins. SPX FLOW says its specialized membrane systems allow gentle separation and concentration of product proteins without damage and less than 1% loss. This process also means fewer filler ingredients to maintain the nutritional value of a plant-based product.



