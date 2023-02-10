Food & Agri Fund of Anders Invest and a co-investor, acquired a 100% interest in Rhea Holding B.V., a holding company of Eosta B.V. On Frebruary, 2 the Boards of Anders Invest finalized the acquisition of Eosta’s Rhea Holding. Selling shareholders include Triodos Ventures B.V. and Triodos Sustainable Finance Foundation. They have been shareholders since the company was founded and they are confident that under this new ownership, Eosta is ready for the next phase of growth, states the company. As part of the Anders Invest group, Eosta will play a core role in giving substance to the fund’s ambition to drive the transition to a more sustainable global food system.

The activities of Eosta and Nature & More will be continued under the same name, however, there will be leadership changes. Starting with founder and CEO, Volkert Engelsman is joining the Advisory Council. Gert Kögeler, Michael Legerstee and Dennis de Wit will continue the day-to-day management of Eosta as members of the new Executive Board. CFO Peter Stijkel and the chief sourcing and procurement officer, Sander Dijkslag, are stepping down. At Anders Invest, Saskia Korink will be responsible for the implementation of Eosta’s strategic agenda. Korink states, "I am really looking forward to the challenge of using the experience I gained in the conventional food and feed market at Eosta. The conventional and organic markets will have to become more sustainable in the next decade. I’m looking forward to contributing to this."

Kögeler says that both companies vision for sustainability and ambition synergize for the goal of transitioning to a more sustainable food system. He also explains, "Organic agriculture and food is the only form of sustainable agriculture that is anchored in laws and certifications and has broad support in the global market. This offers major opportunities for companies like Eosta."

Roderik Bronkhorst, investment manager at Anders Invest, agrees with the sentiment that the Food & Agri Funds of Anders Invest acquisition of Rhea Holding is a positive decision for sustainability efforts and together will consist on nine companies. "This provides us with the possibility to cooperate in a market that is challenging at the moment. A reorganization has taken place in this context in order to ensure that Eosta is future-proof," Bronkhorst states.

Volkert Engelsman states that Eosta’s vision on sustainability and the Nature & More transparency system has had an aggressively increasing impact on the sustainability of the international agriculture and food system and the economy as a whole. He explains, “The company gained a good reputation with many innovations and influential campaigns, including Natural Branding, Dr. Goodfood, Living Wages, The True Cost of Food and Save Our Soils. For many years, Eosta has been implementing its Nature & More 4M sustainability model (measure, manage, market, monetize) throughout its chains in which all ecological and social impacts of food production are included. This gives Eosta an enormous advantage in the light of current developments in European food policy and the need to increase the sustainability of international business and commerce." Engelsman will remain involved as an advisor and remains focused on driving Eosta’s sustainability agenda.

Dennis de Wit adds, "As is generally known, the organic market is currently undergoing turbulence due to inflation, the energy crisis, high freight prices and a somewhat overenthusiastic compliance policy. However, tailwinds are expected from the European Green Deal in the medium term that prescribes 25% of arable land to be organic (Germany even targets 30%). The European green taxonomy and CSRD (corporate sustainability recording directive) obligation for companies will also create a culture of transparency and traceability in the industry. Eosta will benefit from this as market leader and has the ambition to significantly increase its turnover in the upcoming years fueled by both acquisitions and autonomous growth."