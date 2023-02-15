ProAmpac announced that it's debuting new products from its ProActive Sustainability Portfolio at Packaging Innovations 2023.

The company is adding to its patent-pending high-performance mono-material ProActive Recyclable R Series with ProActive Recyclable R-2050. The newest member of the ProActive Sustainability family, R-2050, is available in reel stock and pre-made pouches, with standard and high-barrier options designed to maintain or extend the shelf life of food products. Both platforms are reportedly widely recyclable in Europe through existing streams and OPRL compliant in the UK for front-of-store drop-off.

In addition to R-2050, ProAmpac will have ProActive PIR on display. Containing 30% polyethylene-based PIR, the company says ProActive PIR reel stock film meets UK Plastic Packaging Tax guidelines for tax exemption and is OPRL compliant for front-of-store drop-off. All virgin material and film used to produce ProActive PIR film are EU food contact grade materials, which comply with Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 and have also undergone additional NIAS testing, according to the company.

“We introduced ProAmpac’s flexible packaging capabilities at last year’s Packaging Innovations, and we are thrilled to be back,” states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac. “Since then, ProAmpac has expanded our line of sustainable packaging products, including our ProActive Recyclable and PIR solutions. We invite attendees to visit ProAmpac’s booth and meet our technical and commercial leadership team members to learn how we can support your sustainability goals.”