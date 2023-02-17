Harald Suchanka, CEO Handtmann filling & portioning Systems (F&P), recently announced the retirement of Tom Kittle effective March 31, 2023. In Kittle’s place, the company announces the appointment of Patrick McGady as president of Handtmann Inc. as of April 1, 2023.

“Under the leadership of Tom Kittle, Handtmann Inc. has grown to become an integral part of our global success over the past 14.5 years, while its role as a key player in the food processing industry of North America was further strengthened. I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Tom for his outstanding achievements and best wishes for a well-deserved retirement,” comments Suchanka. “Patrick has been working closely with Tom to build on our Handtmann performance culture that is so important to the success of our customers. He possesses deep market knowledge, respected senior management skills, and a clear strategic vision for the continued growth and success of Handtmann Inc.”

“Patrick’s appointment concludes an extensive selection process. He understands our corporate values, has driven our vision, and brings bold leadership skills that make him the perfect senior executive to succeed Tom and grow our global Handtmann business in the U.S.,” emphasizes Suchanka.

McGady is a senior sales and marketing professional with experience in inside and field sales, sales management, corporate management and international marketing gained during his 18 years with Handtmann. McGady’s previous role of vice president of sales and marketing allowed him to see the expansion of the company from meat specialist to a more diverse range of processing sectors that includes bakery, pet food, alternative proteins and dairy. The company states he managed the sales growth and initiated successful development of marketing and communications segmentation strategies.

“I am honored to now lead this company,” says McGady. “We are a group of innovative professionals with industry leading technologies and a powerful commitment to growth and the success of our customers. I will work together with our Handtmann team, our partners, and our customers to achieve even greater successes."