Fedrigoni Self Adhesives, part of The Fedrigoni Group, has introduced a new line of premium self-adhesive papers that feature 100% recyclable fibers. The company’s new line of paper materials combines 100% recycled fiber along with high-performance adhesives.

The new product line is designed to target applications where wet strength technology is required and where products see changes in temperature and humidity, such as wine and beer bottle labels. Along with 100% recyclable fiber the product’s rPET liners are also made from 30% recycled PET. This offers a significant carbon footprint reduction to clients utilizing its new materials, according to Fedrigoni.

The Fedrigoni Group states that it aims to double its volume of items with advanced sustainable features to its portfolio by 2030. Offerings of the company’s new line includes:

FSC certified Sorolla Recycled H+O, an uncoated product produced with 100% recycled fibers from pre-consumer and post-consumer waste.

FSC certified Tintoretto Gesso Recycled H+O, produced with 100% recycled fibers from pre-consumer and post-consumer waste, felt-marked on both sides.

Both of these materials are produced with a high opacity treatment and rPET liner with 30% recycled PET.