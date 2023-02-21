Kenco Group recently announced the completion of the North Georgia Distribution Center for Kerry Group. The new distribution center is a 486,000 –sq.-ft. facility that is designated for Southeast U.S. distribution for products developed in Kerry’s Calhoun, GA and Rome, GA facilities.

Mike Doyle, COO at Kerry, states, “There is high demand for Kerry products in Georgia and the Southeast. This partnership will help ensure we remain our customers’ most valued partner, delivering products on time and in full as demand continues to rise. Kenco was selected as a partner, based on their past track record supporting Kerry’s business in the region and demonstrated capabilities as a premium provider of 3PL services.”

“Scalable and customized logistics solutions are key to effective warehouse and supply chain management today,” said David Caines, COO at Kenco Group, “That is why we are working with Kerry to manage their new distribution center as they continue to enhance and expand their distribution to more customers across the Southeast.”