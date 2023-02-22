TekniPlex Consumer Products has recently launched a new line of one-piece heat induction seals for glass containers. The glass seal solutions offers leak protection to products in glass packaging. Its uses include moistures, beauty creams, vitamins and more—currently available with foam-backing and paperboard-backing.

The glass seal liners from TekniPlex are tamper-evident and e-commerce compliant. Reportedly, the product peels away cleanly and leaves no residue on the rim after product opening. A range of tab options, embossing and custom printing are a few of the design options the company offers to aid in brand appeal and awareness.

TekniPlex states that due to sustainability becoming a key element in consumer packaged-goods segments, brands are looking to enhance their glass packaging. Brands are also switching to glass packaging specifically due to its recyclability and sustainability reputation. According to the company, its new line of glass packaging was designed to provide product protection, enhance consumer experiences and offer opportunities for brand differentiation.