Epogee LLC, has appointed Ron Savelli as president and CEO. He is taking the reins from founder and acting president, David Rowe, who will resume his previous role as chief technology officer.

Savelli will lead the company’s new product and growth strategies, as it continues to expand into new categories. He’ll draw upon his three decades in the food and bakery industry with experience in growth businesses, mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, Savelli served as operating partner for The Riverside Co., where he oversaw NuStef Baking in Toronto, and Parker Products in Ft. Worth, Texas, for the private-equity venture. His latest role was as president of Creative Foods Ingredients in Perry, N.Y.

Savelli also is a board member of the American Bakers Association, Retail Bakers Association and National Restaurant Association and Progressive Gourmet. As part of the Epogee leadership team, Savelli is joined by Richard Lan as chairman and J. Andrew Bolt as chief financial officer. Lan is a senior advisor at The Riverside Co., following a career in the food industry, including 20 years in leadership roles at Maple Leaf Foods USA and Maple Leaf Foods Bakery Group.

Prior to his career with Maple Leaf, Lan held management positions at other food and beverage companies, including Dell Products Corp. and McCain Foods, Ltd. Bolt comes to Epogee with a background in finance, operations and private equity with US and global companies. Most recently, Bolt has served as chief financial officer of Arbre Group Holding.