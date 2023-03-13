Eco-Products recently announced that one of its Vanguard clamshells has earned CMA’s windrow technology approval (CMA-W) from the Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA), making it the first molded fiber item made without added PFAS to be approved by CMA.

Vanguard is a line of compostable plates and containers made from molded fiber and manufactured by Eco-Products. The products use a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the addition of PFAS, part of a class of materials that are sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals”.

CMA provides field disintegration testing through several prominent processing methods to ensure products send to industrial compost facilities adequately break down within the production cycle. In an on-going project testing different molded fiber products, the Vanguard 9 –in. three compartment clamshell met the requirements for the certification. Additionally, Vanguard items are in the testing process now with results expected later next year, states Eco-Products.

“Eco Products’ certification provides the CMA network of windrow processors with products that not only meet lab and field disintegration standards, but also fill a critical void in the supply chain for PFAS-compliant fiber materials,” said Janet L. Thoman, compliance director for the CMA. “We applaud Eco-Products’ diligent efforts to create products that work for consumers and composters.” Made from reclaimed and renewable molded fiber, the Vanguard line includes plates, bowls, trays, containers, and portion cups. The products are microwave-friendly, cut-resistant and work for take-out and delivery.

The company reports that the Vanguard line has received multiple distinctions and approvals. In January, 2020, the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) established new rules requiring all BPI-Certified items to be under 100 parts-per-million of total organic fluorine, and free of intentionally added PFAS. Under these new rules, Eco-Products states that its Vanguard line was the first molded-fiber products in the industry to achieve BPI Certification under its new rules. Since then, Eco-Products has expanded its line to feature over 40 unique shapes and sizes of products.