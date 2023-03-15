Land O’Frost has announced Alfred Williams has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing.

With two decades of experience at the company, Land O'Frost states Williams brings product knowledge and expertise from the ground up as he assumes his new role. Williams previously held roles as a formulation lift driver/service operator, production supervisor, plant superintendent and plant manager.

“Alfred has been at the forefront of efficiency through his tenure at the company. His deep company background and experience guiding various transitions at the plant level, including systems upgrades, new plant onboarding and employee experience improvements, have prepared him as he steps into this new leadership role,” said Peter Burke, senior vice president of operations at Land O’Frost.

In his new role, Williams will lead process control optimization for the company and focus on maximizing employee effectiveness and experience across all plants and at all levels. He will also be a part of the Land O’Frost Executive Leadership Team.