Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), manufacturer of baked snack production systems, has promoted Kevin Bowes to director of engineering.

In this role, Bowes is responsible for the engineering and design of all RBS equipment, as well as ensuring compliance with industry manufacturing standards and customer specifications are met.

“Kevin has exhibited exemplary skill, professionalism and leadership during his time with RBS,” says Travis Getz, RBS senior vice president, operations. “We are excited to see the continued growth and development of the engineering department under his guidance.”

Bowes began his career with RBS in 2014 as an intern. He was hired full-time starting as a mechanical design engineer and has held positions of increasing responsibility including senior mechanical design engineer, and most recently, mechanical engineering manager.

Bowes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electro-mechanical engineering from Penn State University.