Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has appointed baking industry veteran David Welch as sales manager for Europe.

In this role, Welch will be responsible for selling RBS equipment and process solutions to clients across the region.

“David brings a wealth of biscuit, cookie and cracker experience, which will expand our already strong position in the European snack market,” says Joe Pocevicius, director, EMEA & APAC for RBS. “His deep process and technical knowledge will undoubtedly make him a key contributor to the ongoing growth of RBS and our customers in Europe.”

Welch is a senior engineer with more than 20 years’ experience in food manufacturing, primarily focused on biscuit, cookie and cracker production. Prior to joining RBS, he held positions including commissioning engineer, engineering project manager and chief engineer at Baker Perkins. Additionally, he worked as engineering project manager at Cerealto, overseeing the implementation and start-up of a new facility.

Welch holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Aston University, Birmingham, UK.