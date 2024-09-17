Reading Bakery Systems has appointed Denise Siegle as chief financial officer.

In her new role, Denise will oversee all accounting and finance functions, lead the growth and development of the accounting team, and support the RBS leadership to achieve both strategic and operational goals.

“Denise comes to us with a great deal of experience in accounting and finance within industrial manufacturing, and we are excited to have her on board,” says Chip Czulada, president, Reading Bakery Systems. “She will be a great asset to both our leadership and accounting teams.”

Siegle is a senior finance professional with more than 30 years of experience with industrial manufacturing companies, including SPX, AkzoNobel and most recently Greene Tweed. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting from Shippensburg University.