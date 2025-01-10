Coca Cola Consolidated, Inc. has named Matthew J. Blickley as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 1.

Blickley succeeds Scott Anthony, who is retiring from the role on March 31. Anthony has served as the company’s CFO since 2018.

“We are grateful for Scott’s significant contributions over the past six years,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, chairman and CEO. “Scott’s deep experience within the Coca-Cola system and strategic leadership were instrumental in our ability to deliver the exceptional financial performance and strong stockholder returns we’ve achieved since 2019. His work in developing talent, evolving our financial systems and his partnership with our business leaders has been invaluable. I want to thank Scott for his commitment to the succession planning process, and we appreciate Scott staying engaged with the Company in a consultancy role following his retirement.”

Blickley joined Coca Cola Consolidated in 2014 and currently serves as senior vice president, financial planning and chief accounting officer. He will continue to serve as the company’s chief accounting officer following this change.

During his tenure, Blickley served in a variety of financial roles of increasing responsibility, including corporate controller. He is a certified public accountant and began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Blickley will serve on the company’s executive leadership team and will report to Dave Katz, president and chief operating officer.

“I am very pleased to have Matt Blickley succeed Scott as CFO, reflecting our depth of talent and careful succession planning,” Katz says. “I’ve worked closely with Matt over the past decade, and I am confident he is the right leader to take on this important role and continue to deliver on our purpose, culture and financial success.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca Cola bottler in the United States. It makes, sells and distributes beverages of The Coca Cola Company and other partner companies across 14 states and the District of Columbia.