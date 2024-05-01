Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has promoted Travis Getz to senior vice president, operations.

his new role, Getz will lead the project management, engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and technical services departments, as well as operations in RBS’ Tianjin, China facility. Getz will focus on continuous improvement initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and work closely with other RBS executive team members to develop operational strategies.

“Travis has been a key part of our sustained growth over the last 20 years,” says RBS President Chip Czulada. “He has a clear focus on efficiency and innovation and inspires confidence in team members to deliver results. His leadership and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable asset to our company.”

Since Getz joined RBS in 2001, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including electrical engineer, project engineer, manager of engineering operations, director of engineering services and vice president of operations.

Getz holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University and an MBA from West Chester University. Getz served in the U.S. Navy before joining RBS.