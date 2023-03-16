Stellar has broken ground on an expansion to Freshpet’s manufacturing facility in Ennis, Texas.

The company will construct a 200,000 –sq. –ft. addition to the Freshpet Kitchen. The refrigerated pet food company intends to increase its production capacity with the additional space.

The design-build expansion is expected to complete Phase 2 of the project by the middle of 2024. The existing 400,000 –sq. –ft. building (Phase 1) was completed in the fall of 2022 by another builder—this is Stellar’s first project with Freshpet.

Stellar is providing building design and construction services, as well as partial design and installation of the processing equipment, including two additional production lines. Additionally, crews will also expand the ammonia refrigeration system. The expanded facility will handle processing, packaging, dry storage, refrigerated storage and welfare areas. There are provisions in the design for an additional expansion to this Phase at a later date.