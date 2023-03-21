Eat the Change has announced an extension of its ready-to-drink organic iced tea line Just Ice Tea with three flavors—Mango White Tea, Original Black Tea and Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea.

Launched in early October 2022, Just Ice Tea is an organic, fair trade and OU Kosher certified bottled tea line from the original Honest Tea founders. It has unsweetened and Just Sweet Enough options using organic, Fair Trade Certified agave and/or honey as the sweetener.

The three new SKUs will expand the six original organic tea varieties: Original Green Tea, Honey Green Tea, Moroccan Mint Green Tea, Peach Oolong Tea, Half Tea & Half Lemonade and Berry Hibiscus Herbal Tea.

Mango White Tea is a blend of white tea and mango that’s 60 calories per bottle. Original Black Tea is an unsweetened brewed blend of black tea from India that is 0 calories. Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea is brewed herbal tulsi and rooibos blended with lemon and ginger that is 40 calories per bottle.



