Lipton has introduced Hard Iced Tea to coincide with National Tea Day. It is made with brewed Lipton tea, natural fruit flavors and a triple-filtered, malt base, according to the company. This is a 5% ABV non-carbonated product.

Four flavors are available, including tart Lemon, fruity Peach, ripe Strawberry and Half & Half with a mix of iced tea and lemonade.

The line is available in a 12-can variety pack or single-serve 24-oz. cans at national and local retailers and convenience stores in select states.