Hard Rock International (HRI) announced the launch of Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails, joining spirit-based Classic Hard Rock Cocktails and Hard Rock Hard Seltzers. Hard Rock Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails are designed for those seeking great taste on the run: the 19.2-oz cans are filled with Hard Rock-inspired flavors, including the Hurricane and Long Island Iced Tea. Each 10% ABV, single serve, gluten-free 19.2-oz can has a suggested retail price of $2.99. The Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails are available for order now; early accounts include 7- Eleven, Yesway and GPM Investments, LLC.

Kimberly Manna, senior vice president of retail and licensing for Hard Rock International, says: “The introduction of our Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails, joining our Classic Cocktails and Hard Seltzers, offers our fan base another opportunity to experience Hard Rock’s expanding spirit-based ready to drink options.”

Tony Gaines, CEO of Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings Inc. says: “Per Nielsen’s July ‘category winner’ reporting, malternatives are +47.8%, with FMBs up 19.7%. We had anticipated both trends and are delighted to launch our Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails in time for Labor Day, adding to our range of products that allows Hard Rock fans to celebrate anywhere, anytime, particularly as these new entrants are geared to the convenience sector.”