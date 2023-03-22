Hard Mtn Dew Livewire has been added to the Hard Mtn Dew line. It has an orange citrus flavor, 5% ABV, no caffeine, no added sugars and 100 calories per serving.

As part of the line extension, the brand is holding a "Definitely Over 21" launch party at a retirement community in Florida for residents 55 and over as well as the winner of its Hard Mtn Dew contest winner.

The winning submission received a trip to the "Definitely Over 21" party in Florida for themselves and a guest, including roundtrip airfare, two nights lodging, transportation and a $1,000 spending allowance.

Hard Mtn Dew Livewire is available in 24-oz. cans in Florida, Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Las Vegas and Virginia.



