OTR (On The Rocks) Premium Cocktails has introduced an Espresso Martini made with dark espresso coffee liqueur complemented by EFFEN vodka. The ready-to-serve drink matches flavors of roasted espresso with dark chocolate tasting notes and vanilla undertones to complement the delicate bitterness of the blend.

"It is the perfect time to introduce such a beloved and trending cocktail to our permanent portfolio," says Rocco Milano, co-founder and global brand ambassador of OTR Premium Cocktails.

The Espresso Martini is now available in stores nationwide and online through Drizly, ReserveBar and Instacart with a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 375 ml bottle, containing an ABV/proof of 20%/40. The Espresso Martini is also available in 200 ml and 100 ml sizes.