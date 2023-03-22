On International Women’s Day, Katjes USA Inc. introduced plant-based gummy candy Sheroes in the U.S. market. The gummies come in a variety of colors with shapes such as women firefighters, scientists, astronauts and words of encouragement like GRL PWR.

"The product celebrates trailblazing women everywhere," says Eliza Jahn, head of marketing at Katjes USA.

The packaging references the first woman in space and the pink bag features purple details symbolizing International Women's Day, which celebrates the future of gender equality every year on March 8.

Made without animal gelatin, Sheroes gummies flavors include Peach, Lemon, Orange, Strawberry and Raspberry with white and pink Cherry foam.



