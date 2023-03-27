Tyson has introduced Chicken Breast Sandwiches and Sliders in Original and Spicy. The sandwiches are ready-to-eat, made with breaded white meat chicken and an artisan bun and will be sold in frozen snacks sections at retailers nationwide.

One of the company’s marketing events placed the new product within classic drive-thru experience—with exclusive activation—in Los Angeles. A first for the company, the Tyson Crave-Thru—a QSR-style drive-thru—was set-up in the driveway of a residential home in Toluca Lake. On March 22, 2023, a limited number of sandwiches were available to the RSVP-only event.

The Chicken Breast Sandwiches are still available by retail in 24-ounce packages, providing four sandwiches per carton and 23-g. of protein per serving. Tyson Chicken Breast Sliders are available in 21-oz. packages, providing eight sliders per carton and 19-g. of protein per serving.