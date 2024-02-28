Mason Dixie Foods introduced a new collection of single-serve breakfast sandwiches, inspired by drive-thru classics but made with simple ingredients and no preservatives.

"The growth of Mason Dixie Foods over the past year is a strong testament to consumer and retailer excitement around clean comfort food," says Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO at Mason Dixie Foods. "In home kitchens, waffles, croissants and biscuits are only made with a handful of ingredients, but look at the frozen food aisle and it's a sea of long ingredient panels, artificial ingredients, unnecessary oils and ultra-processed options like powdered eggs. Our new breakfast sandwiches pay homage to our D.C. restaurant roots where we handmade everything and only used fresh ingredients."

As a first-generation American, Ayeshah watched her Asian and Middle Eastern immigrant parents serve comfort food at their small carry-out restaurant and convenience store. She started Mason Dixie Foods in 2014 with the vision to change comfort food for the better, replicating the clean ingredients used in her family's kitchen while growing up. Mason Dixie Foods has since scaled from a small pop-up restaurant to a multi-million dollar nationally distributed brand, with an 87% dollar growth since 2021.

The Mason Dixie Foods sandwich lineup includes:

Croissant Sandwich: All-butter croissant's flaky layer is made by hand-laminated sheets of dough with butter, melted cheese, whole egg and natural pork.

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich: The classic breakfast sandwich is paired with cheese, whole egg and pork sausage.

Pancake Sandwich: Pancakes with maple syrup paired with pork sausage and an egg.

English Muffin Sandwich: Toasty English muffin paired with cherrywood-smoked Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese and an egg.

Mason Dixie's breakfast sandwiches are available now nationwide at Whole Foods Markets with a suggested MSRP of $4.49.