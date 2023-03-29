Michael Rubinkam of The Associated Press is reporting that all seven bodies of the victims involved in an explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory last week have been found. One person had been pulled from the site alive the night of the explosion.

The explosion, which happened last Friday at R.M. Palmer after 5 p.m., occurred in West Reading, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Reports say the blast destroyed one building and damaged a neighboring building.

R.M. Palmer released a statement late Saturday saying that everyone at the company was “devastated by the tragic events” and “focused on supporting our employees and their families.”

“We have lost close friends and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all who have been impacted,” the company says, adding that the community has been home to the business for more than 70 years.

The cause of the blast has yet to be determined.

