keynote speakers for its 22nd annual conference. “Delivering Safe Food in Turbulent Times: The Need for Agility & Resilience.” The conference will feature three keynote sessions during the three-day event at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta from April 24-27, 2023.

The opening keynote session, “Law and Order: Food Safety,” will feature Julian M. Coz, Ph.D., honorary associate professor at the University of New South Wales Sydney (UNSWS). Throughout that role, he worked closely with the food and diagnostic industries, particularly the poultry industry, while holding Faculty executive roles in education and international recruitment and partnerships. Though semi-retired, he continues to teach at multiple universities and maintains a number of professional community roles. He currently serves as a Scientific Director of Australia’s Food Safety Information Council.

A second keynote session will feature Lucia Anelich, Ph.D., managing director of Anelich Consulting. Anelich is a food safety expert, consultant and educator in food safety, food microbiology and food safety management systems with over 40 years of experience and a Ph.D. in microbiology. She guided the food industry on Listeria monocytogenes during and after 2018 listeriosis outbreak and SARS-CoV-2 related to food and food packaging safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is the author of the book “Present Knowledge in Food Safety,” published this year.

The closing keynote session will feature award-winning information architect, filmmaker, photographer and writer Douglas Gayeton, Co-Founder and Chief Investigator with The Lexicon. Gayeton directed the “Know Your Food” series for PBS, “Growing Organic” for USDA and “Moltov Alva” for HBO. He has authored two books, “SLOW: Life in a Tuscan Town” and “LOCAL: The New Face of Food & Farming in America.” He is one of the Crop Trust’s Food Forever champions and a visiting professor in the masters program at Slow Food’s University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy.

Additional speakers include experts from the USDA, Instacart, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the University of Georgia and the Food Standards Agency.