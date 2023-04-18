Tetra Pak announced that it will introduce its powder handling equipment at the International Powder & Bulk Solids Show in Rosemont, Ill.

The Bag Tipping unit SA VS800 focuses on food safety, enhanced production rates and improved working conditions for operators.

According to Jean Christophe Margotteau, processing solutions and equipment manager for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, this new equipment helps increase operator efficiency, secure hygiene and improves ergonomics.

The automatic bag opening solution can double the throughput compared to a manual solution, according to the company. The modular design allows the system to be customized to specific needs and creates flexibility for a bespoke layout. Further, the unit places increased attention on how to properly clean a dry ingredient handling line, how to minimize the emission of dust in the air and reduce product loss. Other end-to-end powder solutions will also be discussed on-booth, including the Tetra Pak Powder Mixer B, Tetra Pak Spray Dryer and the Tetra Pak Air Jet Cleaning system for Powder.



