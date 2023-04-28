Tetra Pak announced new powder handling equipment designed to augment food safety and production rates and improve operator working conditions.

Tetra Pak’s new Bag Tipping unit SA VS800 is an automatic bag opening solution that can double the throughput of manual processes. The modular design allows the system to be customized to specific needs and creates flexibility for a bespoke layout. Further, the unit places attention on how to properly clean a dry ingredient handling line, how to minimize the emission of dust in the air and reduce product loss.



