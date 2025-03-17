Tetra Pak Introduces Ingredient Doser 4000 A3

Tetra Pak is helping manufacturers stay ahead of consumer appetite for new ice cream flavors with its Ingredient Doser 4000 A3. This solution offers precise dosing of ice cream inclusions, reducing start-up waste by 67%, as well as optimized production efficiency.

The gourmet ice cream market is projected to grow by $13.96 billion at an 18.32% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, indicating that consumers are craving more than just classic flavors. With the rise of premiumization and co-branded collaborations, ice cream manufacturers are developing products using adventurous inclusions to stand out in this fast-paced sector.

Whether it’s oversized cookie pieces, sticky cherries or powdered spices, Tetra Pak’s Ingredient Doser 4000 A3 is designed to deliver even distribution so that every scoop delivers the intended flavor experience. This ingredient control from hopper to product can handle both small, dry ingredients and large, sticky inclusions, up to 32 mm in diameter. It also reaches the dosing set point three times faster than previous models – down from 45 to 15 seconds – eliminating 30 seconds of waste.

The doser is 3-A certified, meeting the gold standard of hygienic food equipment design. The motor offers 11% lower energy consumption than the IE3 regulatory standard, and the direct drive of auger and agitator allows manufacturers to alter the capacity of the doser without changeovers, maximizing uptime. It is also versatile enough for other foods, like peanut butter, cream cheese and mayonnaise, giving manufacturers the freedom to explore possibilities beyond ice cream.

With Tetra Pak’s Ingredient Doser 4000 A3, indulgence has gone digital. A series of sensors and automated algorithmic responses keeps it running at peak performance, which reduces downtime, waste and wear while maintaining product quality and an even distribution of inclusions. This digitalization also provides manufacturers with real-time production insights from day one, enabling them to optimize production lines for an efficient use of resources. These digital solutions are combined with new operator interfaces and user-friendly design choices, aiming to provide a human-machine interface and an easy-to-clean and -maintain doser for all operators.

“We are continually innovating to help our customers respond to evolving consumer trends while boosting efficiency and profitability,” comments Elsebeth Baungaard Andersen, portfolio manager of ice cream at Tetra Pak. “The Tetra Pak Ingredient Doser 4000 A3 makes it easy to experiment with unique textures and standout ingredients, giving brands an edge in a market where consumers increasingly crave bold, premium flavors, accompanied by exciting, delicious inclusions — and this doser equips our customers to deliver that indulgent experience, bite after bite.”