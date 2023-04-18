US Beverage announced that it has added the gluten-free DAURA IPA, an India Pale Ale produced by Barcelona's Damm Brewery, to its portfolio. With plenty of hops, it is brewed with 100% natural local Mediterranean ingredients and a blend of hops, including Summit (spices), Citra (citrus), Simcoe (pine) and Mosaic (fruity).

Its brewing process strips the gluten protein from the barely malt, so DAURA IPA's gluten content level is less than 20 parts per million (ppm), the threshold for gluten free products established by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

DAURA IPA (6.6% ABV) is available at select on-premise accounts and in six-packs (suggested retail price $10.99) wherever DAURA beers are sold.

This is an amber-colored beer, with hints of copper and orange. Its notes of hops define the personality of this Mediterranean version of the classic IPA style. Aromas of ripe fruit and tropical citrus notes are distinguishing qualities, according to the company.











