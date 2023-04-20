CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, has named The Netherlands-based Helian Polymers as a distributing partner for Europe. Helian will distribute CJ Biomaterials’ PHACT A1000P amorphous polyhydroxyalkanoate (aPHA) biopolymer, as the company expands into new market segments and applications.

CJ Biomaterials produces aPHA, which is a softer, more rubbery version of PHA that offers fundamentally different performance characteristics than crystalline or semi-crystalline forms of the biopolymer.

CJ Biomaterials’ aPHA is TUV certified home and industrial compostable and marine and soil (ambient) biodegradable. It can be used as a modifier with polylactic acid (PLA) and other biopolymers to improve their mechanical properties. aPHA also allows adjustment in the biodegradability of PLA.