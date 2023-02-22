CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), has hired Scott Bober as the company’s first global head of sales. Bober brings commercial excellence experience to the role, having led sales development for organizations in multiple industries in which CJ Biomaterials is involved, including chemicals, plastics, food and packaging.

Bober comes to CJ Biomaterials from RKW, a global film solutions provider, where he served as the president of North America operations. Bober also worked in marketing and sales leadership roles at Mauser Packaging Solutions, Wieland, Honeywell and the BOC Group. He will be based in new Jersey and report to Max Senechal, chief commercial officer and senior vice president.

“With Bober’s proven track record of driving commercial excellence and building strong customer relationships, we are confident that he will lead our global sales efforts to new heights, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," says Senechal.



