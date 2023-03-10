TekniPlex Consumer Products, a globally integrated provider of solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, has hired Wendy Warner as VP of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). In her role—a new position created by TekniPlex—Warner is expected to build and drive the business growth plans for fresh food solutions in collaboration with regional and functional executives in each region.

Warner has more than 22 years of international business and technical leadership, and a proven record of driving growth for engineered nonwoven products in a wide range of geographies and across different consumer and industrial end markets, according to TekniPlex. Warner will report directly to Eldon Schaffer, CEO of TekniPlex Consumer Products.

“Throughout her career, Wendy has shown a talent for connecting dots between market needs and solutions portfolios, while expertly aligning resources, teams, and capabilities to achieve ongoing success,” says Schaffer. “Her addition to our team reflects TekniPlex’s increasing footprint and diversifying portfolios across various FMCG spaces.”

Before joining TekniPlex, Warner held the role of president of personal care, consumer wipes & hygiene business for Jacob Holm Industries JHI (now Glatfelter), a manufacturer of spunlace nonwoven fabrics. In 2021, Warner was chosen to serve as the executive vice chairman of finance for the board of INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry.

Prior to JHI, Warner held technical, marketing and commercial leadership roles during a 19-year tenure at Polymer Group Incorporated and Berry Global. Warner earned a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Clarkson University.



