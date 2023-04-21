Superlift Material Handling Inc. has introduced the Stainless-Steel Pharma Column Lift for transporting columns. It is designed for the food and pharmaceutical industry’s strict hygienic requirements.

Constructed of stainless steel, it resists corrosion and is easy to clean. It has a load capacity of up to 1500 kg. and can lift columns up to 6 m. in height. The lift features a user-friendly interface, designed to be easy-to-use and simple for operators to control.

The Stainless-Steel Pharma Column Lift meets necessary standards and regulations, including GMP and FDA requirements. The lift is designed to reduce the risk of contamination by minimizing the areas where bacteria and other contaminants can accumulate. Superlift states the column lift is easy to maintain and install, which provides a cost-effective lifting and transporting solution.

More features include: