Foodborne pathogens are a major headache for everyone involved. They cause spoilage, illness and even death. The average cost of a single food recall is estimated at $10 million1 but can be much higher for larger enterprises. Even a nuisance lawsuit associated with foodborne illness can reach six figures.
In addition, nearly 40% (119 billion pounds) of food is thrown out in the United States equating to $408 billion wasted.2 Harsh chemicals leave dangerous residue, high heat is energy intensive and can negatively impact the quality of food. Solving these difficult and expensive problems is generally at or near the top of everyone’s food safety “to-do” list. That is why many turn to germicidal ultraviolet light (UVC).
The application of UVC in the food industry is nothing new and still holds great promise for real-world, hygienic processing conditions of food. Not only can it help prevent foodborne pathogens that lead to illness, but it can also increase the shelf life3-9 of many food products without compromising quality. With issues related to food safety and security being top priorities in food production and storage sectors,10 incorporating an array of new technologies (as well as the reimagining of old technologies) is more relevant than ever in the competitive landscape of the food industry.
UVC light (between 200-280 nm wavelengths) has excellent germicidal properties that apply to a wide range of pathogens (bacteria,11-17 virus,18-21 yeasts,22,23 molds,24-27 fungi,28,29 etc.). Foodborne illnesses caused by these microbes sicken around 600 million people and kill around 420,000 people a year.30 (With fresh produce responsible for the highest number of outbreaks.31) It is causally linked to more than 200 diseases such as listeriosis, enteric fever, cholera and even cancers.32-37
Traditionally, UVC has been leveraged to disinfect water, air and, in more recent years, a wide range of surfaces. UVC’s ability to disinfect without high heat, without inducing microbial resistance38 and without leaving behind chemical residues (and for LED UVC, without emitting ozone) make it a powerful, chemical-free39 tool for hygienic processing operations.
Additionally, the use of UVC alone, or in combination with organic acids (e.g. citric or acetic) or sanitizer solutions (e.g. calcium hypochlorite), has gained momentum as a sound method for managing microbial safety and enhancing the quality of fresh produce.40 As research into the impact of UVC on the food itself has demonstrated minimal negative impact—and in many instances favorable impact, use of the technology has expanded into direct application uses.
Advances in UVC Technology
This past decade has seen incredible advances in UVC LED technology.41 To clarify, we are not talking about consumer level UVC LED wands and boxes that saturated the market following the arrival of COVID. The majority of these products do not reliably produce true UVC wavelengths and lack the necessary power and durability for commercial applications.
Early in their development, UVC LEDs offered only low power output via high power input, short useful life, and were extravagantly expensive (think several hundred dollars per individual diode). Companies like Crystal IS, Stanley Electric and Violumas have been leading the charge in rapidly developing industrial level UVC LEDs with higher output, lower input, increased longevity and dramatically lower cost. They have been able to close the gap between efficiency and cost and continue to improve.
With such rapid advances, we have entered a breakthrough era in UVC LED technology and what it can do. UVC LEDs allow for improved UVC safety, greater efficiency, greater control and endless creativity in form factors and application.
UVC LEDs vs Lamps
LEDs more effectively utilize their power with directional light. Traditional lamps emit energy (light) in 360 degrees. This means they are often designed (especially handheld options) with parts that reflect the light, which reduces the intensity and the rate at which it can disinfect.
LEDs provide a specific, consistent light output, such as at the peak germicidal absorption of 265 nm wavelength.42 In contrast, conventional lamps emit multiple wavelengths of UVC dictated by the reaction between electricity and the chemical inside the device (often mercury). For example, the optimum wavelength for inactivating E. coli—about 265 nm—is about 15% more effective than 254 nm, which is the peak wavelength emitted by mercury lamps.43
UVC LEDs, similar to household LED bulbs, offer a longer, more consistent lifespan.44 They can be cycled on/off tens of thousands of times without degrading their performance. Plus, they emit true UVC as soon as they turn on (no warm-up time).45 This makes them ideal for on-demand applications and short exposure time applications. Conventional UVC lamps cite lifespans of 8,000 to 10,000 hours. However, on/off cycling significantly impacts this lifespan.46 Additionally, salts and oils from contact with skin also reduces the life of a bulb and increases its risk of shattering.
One of the most exciting and important aspects of UVC LEDs is the potential for endless form factors and customizations.47 This opens the door for UVC to be applied in conditions and spaces not safe, practical or feasible for lamps. LED packaging can be configured to allow UVC to be delivered directly to surfaces, products, tools, and equipment, allowing site-specific management of hygiene and microbial risk. It is now possible to integrate UVC into automated processing lines without safeguards for bulb breakage or special consideration for exposure to cleaning cycles.
Lighting the Way in Food Safety
Since UVC light is only effective for pathogens directly in its path, a downfall of the technology (conventional or LED) in automated processing applications is “shadowing.”48 This is easily overcome by the packaging flexibility of LEDs, which allows UVC to be incorporated at many steps in the food processing process, from receiving49 to washing50,51 to sorting, or from packaging52,53 to storage54-56 to transport.57 It can be applied directly to most food products,58-68 most surfaces,69-71 can be used in wet systems or those that require hosing down.
Manual application of industrial-strength UVC is now also possible with the incorporation of LED technology into lightweight, impact and water-resistant handheld devices, allowing UVC to become part of the arsenal of tools available to cleaning and maintenance teams.
Seek application specialists and explore possibilities. The future is knocking on the door, and the growing mountain of research indicates that UVC LEDs can and will enhance food safety.
References
- Coughlin Insurance Services. (2023, March 5). The Cost of Food Recalls: 2022. https://coughlinis.com/the-cost-of-food-recalls-2022/
- Coughlin Insurance Services. (2023, March 5). The Cost of Food Recalls: 2022. https://coughlinis.com/the-cost-of-food-recalls-2022/
- Ortiz-Araque, L.C., Darré, M., Civello, P.M., & Vicente, A.R. (2022) Short UV-C Treatments to Extend the Shelf-Life of Fresh-Cut Strawberries (Fragaria x ananassa Duch cv. Camarosa). Ingeniería e Investigación, 42(3), e201. Epub October 27, 2022. https://doi.org/10.15446/ing.investig.88627
- Yuan, J., Wang, H., Li, Y., Chen, L., Zheng, Y., Jiang, Y., Tang, Y., Li, X., Li, J., & Wang, L. (2022). UV-C irradiation delays browning of fresh-cut “Fuji” apples. Journal of Food Processing and Preservation, 46, e16338. https://doi.org/10.1111/jfpp.16338
- Monteiro, M.L.G., Mársico, E.T., Mutz, Y.d.S. et al. Combined effect of oxygen-scavenger packaging and UV-C radiation on shelf life of refrigerated tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) fillets. Sci Rep 10, 4243 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-61293-8
- LEDs Magazine. (2023, March 1). SETi and the USDA document UV LEDs extending shelf life of fresh produce. https://www.ledsmagazine.com/horticultural-lighting/agriculture-aquaculture/article/16697306/seti-and-the-usda-document-uv-leds-extending-shelf-life-of-fresh-produce
- Yuan, J., Wang, H., Li, Y., Chen, L., Zheng, Y., Jiang, Y., Tang, Y., Li, X., Li, J., & Wang, L. (2022). UV-C irradiation delays browning of fresh-cut “Fuji” apples. Journal of Food Processing and Preservation, 46, e16338. https://doi.org/10.1111/jfpp.16338
- Hemmaty, S., Moallemi, N., & Naseri L. (2006) Shelf-life and quality of apple fruits in response to posthartvest application of UV-C radiation. Journal of Applied Horticulture, 8(2): 114-116. https://www.horticultureresearch.net/jah/2006_8_2_114_116.PDF
- Malek, N.I., Abdullah, W.Z.W., & Sembok, W.Z.W. (2021) Effects of UV-C Radiation in Delaying Ripening of Berangan Banana (musa sp. AAA Berangan). University Malaysia Terengganu Journal of Undergraduation Research, 3(4): 173-182. https://umtjur.umt.edu.my/wp-content/uploads/sites/141/2021/10/Article-18-UMT-JUR-V3-N4-October-2021.pdf
- Fung, F., Wang, H. S., & Menon, S. (2018). Food safety in the 21st century. Biomedical journal, 41(2): 88–95. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bj.2018.03.003
- Correa, T.Q., Blanco, K.C., Garcia, É.B., Perez, S.M.L., Chianfrone, D.J., Morais, V.S., & Bagnato, V.S. (2020) Effects of ultraviolet light and curcumin-mediated photodynamic inactivation on microbial food safety: A study in meat and fruit. Photodiagnosis and Photodynamic Therapy, 30. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pdpdt.2020.101678
- Ruiz-Hernández, K., Ramírez-Rojas, N.Z., Meza-Plaza, E.F. et al. UV-C treatments against Salmonella Typhimurium ATCC 14028 in Inoculated Peanuts and Almonds. Food Engineering Reviews, 13: 706–712 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12393-020-09272-7
- Kim, S. S., Kim, S. H., Park, S. H., & Kang, D. H. (2020). Inactivation of Bacillus cereus Spores on Stainless Steel by Combined Superheated Steam and UV-C Irradiation Treatment. Journal of food protection, 83(1): 13–16. https://doi.org/10.4315/0362-028X.JFP-19-133
- Ortali, A., Wright, J., & Onarinde, B. (2021) Effect of UV-C on Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella Typhimurium and SARS-CoV-2 Virus Surrogate (MS2 bacteriophage) Inoculated onto Stainless Steel Surface. World Microbe Forum, 20 - 24 June 2021. https://eprints.lincoln.ac.uk/id/eprint/45210/
- Kyere, E.O., Popovich, D.G., Palmer, J., Wargent, J.J., Fletcher, G.C., & Flint, S. (2021) Reductio of the attachment, survival and growth of L. monocytogenes on lettuce leaves by UV-C stress. LWT – Food Science and Technology, 145. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lwt.2021.111528
- Reichel, J., Kehrenberg, C., & Krischek, C. (2019) Inactivation of Yersinia enterocolitica and Brochothrix thermosphacta on pork by UV-C irradiation. Meat Science, 158. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.meatsci.2019.107909
- Adhikari, A., Syamaladevi, R. M., Killinger, K., & Sablani, S. S. (2015). Ultraviolet-C light inactivation of Escherichia coli O157:H7 and Listeria monocytogenes on organic fruit surfaces. International Journal of Food Microbiology, 210: 136–142. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijfoodmicro.2015.06.018
- Ortali, A., Wright, J., & Onarinde, B. (2021) Effect of UV-C on Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella Typhimurium and SARS-CoV-2 Virus Surrogate (MS2 bacteriophage) Inoculated onto Stainless Steel Surface. World Microbe Forum, 20 - 24 June 2021. https://eprints.lincoln.ac.uk/id/eprint/45210/
- Ortiz-Solà, J., Valero, A., Abadias, M., Nicolau-Lapeña, I. and Viñas, I. (2022), Evaluation of water-assisted UV-C light and its additive effect with peracetic acid for the inactivation of Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella enterica and murine norovirus on whole and fresh-cut strawberries during shelf-life. J Sci Food Agric, 102: 5660-5669. https://doi.org/10.1002/jsfa.11913
- Ortiz, Jo., Abadias, I., Colás-Medà, P., Anguera, M., & Vinas, I. (2021). Inactivation of Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes and murine norovirus (MNV-1) on fresh strawberries by conventional and water-assisted ultraviolet light (UV-C). Postharvest Biology and Technology, 174: 111447. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.postharvbio.2020.111447
- Mariita, R.M.; Davis, J.H.; Randive, R.V. (2022) Illuminating Human Norovirus: A Perspective on Disinfection of Water and Surfaces Using UVC, Norovirus Model Organisms, and Radiation Safety Considerations. Pathogens, 11(2): 226. https://doi.org/10.3390/pathogens11020226
- de Groot, T., Chowdhary, A., Meis, J.F., & Voss, A. (2019) Killing of Candida auris by UV-C: Importance of exposure time and distance. Mycoses, 65(5): 408-412. https://doi.org/10.1111/myc.12903
- Song, H., Dang, Y.M., Ha, S., & Ha, J.H. (2022) Effect of ultraviolet-C light-emitting diode irradiation on inactivation of white colony-forming yeast in kimchi seasoning. Food Control, 140: 101678. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pdpdt.2020.101678
- Vurmaz, A.K., & Gündüz, G.T. (2020). Inhibition of mold growth on the surface of dried persimmons using combined treatments of UV-C light and clove oil. Innovative Food Science and Emerging Technologies, 61: 102336. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2020.102336
- Scott, C., & Punja, Z. (2020). Evaluation of disease management approaches for powdery mildew on Cannabis sativa L. (marijuana) plants. Canadian Journal of Plant Pathology, 43(3): 394-412. https://doi.org/10.1080/07060661.2020.1836026.
- LEDs Magazine. (2023, March 1). SETi and the USDA document UV LEDs extending shelf life of fresh produce. https://www.ledsmagazine.com/horticultural-lighting/agriculture-aquaculture/article/16697306/seti-and-the-usda-document-uv-leds-extending-shelf-life-of-fresh-produce
- Stevens, C., Wilson, C.L., Lu, J.Y., Khan, V.A., Chalutz, E., Droby, S., Kabwe, M.K., Haung, Z., Adeyeye, O., Pusey, L.P., Wisniewski, M.E., & West, M. (1996) Plant hormesis induced by ultraviolet light-C for controlling postharvest diseases of tree fruits, Crop Protection, 15(2): 129-134. https://doi.org/10.1016/0261-2194(95)00082-8
- Belloli, M., Cigarini, M., Milesi, G., Mutti, P., & Berni, E. (2022) Effectiveness of two UV-C light-emitting diodes (LED) systems in inactivating fungal conidia on polyethylene terephthalate. Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies, 79: 103050. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2022.103050
- Canale, M.C., Benato, E.A., Cia, P. Haddad, M.L., & Pascholati, S.F. (2011) In Vitro effect of UV-C irradiation on Guignardia citricarpa and on postharvest control of citrus black spot. Tropical Plan Pathology, 36(6): 356-361. https://doi.org/10.1590/S1982-56762011000600003
- World Health Organization. (2023, March 5). WHO estimates of the global burden of foodborne diseases: foodborne disease burden epidemiology reference group 2007-2015. https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/199350/9789241565165_eng.pdf
- Murray, K., Wu, F., Shi, J., Xue, S.J., & Warriner, K. (2017) Challenges in the microbiological food safety of fresh produce: Limitations of post-harvest washing and the need for alternative interventions. Food Quality and Safety, 1(4): 289-301. https://doi.org/10.1093/fqsafe/fyx027
- Jung, J. & Skinner, K. (2017) Foodborne and waterborne illness among Canadian indigenous populations: a scoping review. Canadian Communicable Disease Report, 43(1): 7-13. https://doi.org/10.14745/ccdr.v43i01a02
- Hoffmann, S., & Walter, S.E. (2020) Acute complications and sequelae from foodborne infections: informing priorities for cost of foodborne illness estimates. Foodborne Pathogens Disease, 17(3): 172–177. https://doi.org/10.1089/fpd.2019.2664
- Cliver, D. O., & Riemann, H. P. (Eds.). (2002). Foodborne diseases. Gulf Professional Publishing.
- Franz, C.M., den Besten, H.M., Boehnlein, C., Gareis, M., Zwietering, M.H., & Fusco, V. (2019) Microbial food safety in the 21st century: Emerging challenges and foodborne pathogenic bacteria. Trends Food Science Technology, 84: 34–37. https://doi.org/10.1016/J.TIFS.2018.09.019
- Scallan, E., Hoekstra, R.M., Angulo, F.J., Tauxe, R.V., Widdowson, M.-A., Roy, S.L., Jones, J.L., & Griffin, P.M. (2011) Foodborne illness acquired in the United States—major pathogens. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 17(1), 7–15. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid1701.P11101
- Kirk, M.D., Pires, S.M., Black, R.E., Caipo, M., Crump, J.A., Devleesschauwer, B., Dopfer, D., Fazil, A., Fischer-Walker, C.L., Hald, T., et al. (2015) World Health Organization estimates of the global and regional disease burden of 22 foodborne bacterial, protozoal, and viral diseases, 2010: A data synthesis. PLoS Medicine, 12(12): e1001921. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1001921
- Kim, S. S., Kim, S. H., Park, S. H., & Kang, D. H. (2020). Inactivation of Bacillus cereus Spores on Stainless Steel by Combined Superheated Steam and UV-C Irradiation Treatment. Journal of food protection, 83(1): 13–16. https://doi.org/10.4315/0362-028X.JFP-19-133
- Hinds, L.M., O’Donnell, C.P., Akhter, M., & Tiwari, B.K. (2019) Principles and mechanisms of ultraviolet light emitting diode technology for food industry applications. Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies, 56: 102153. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2019.04.006
- Oniciuc, E.A., Likotrafiti, E., Alvarez-Molina, A., Prieto, M., Lopez, M., & Alvarez-Ordonez, A. (2019) Food processing as a risk factor for antimicrobial resistance spread along the food chain. Current Opinion in Food Science, 30: 21-26. https://doi.org/10/1016/j.cofs.2018.09.002
- Singh, H., Bhardwaj, S.K., Khatri, M., Kim, K.H., & Bhardwaj, N. (2021) UVC radiation for food safety: An emerging technology for the microbial disinfection of food products. Chemical Engineering Journal, 417: 128084. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cej.2020.128084
- Hinds, L.M., O’Donnell, C.P., Akhter, M., & Tiwari, B.K. (2019) Principles and mechanisms of ultraviolet light emitting diode technology for food industry applications. Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies, 56: 102153. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2019.04.006
- Kowalski, W.J. (2009) Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Handbook: UVGI for Air and Surface Disinfection. Springer, New York.
- Hinds, L.M., O’Donnell, C.P., Akhter, M., & Tiwari, B.K. (2019) Principles and mechanisms of ultraviolet light emitting diode technology for food industry applications. Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies, 56: 102153. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2019.04.006
- Hinds, L.M., O’Donnell, C.P., Akhter, M., & Tiwari, B.K. (2019) Principles and mechanisms of ultraviolet light emitting diode technology for food industry applications. Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies, 56: 102153. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2019.04.006
- Crystal IS. (2023, March 5). Rethinking UVC LED Lifetime Requirement for Disinfection Using Operating Hours. https://klaran.com/rethinking-uvc-led-lifetime-requirements-for-disinfection-using-operating-hours
- Hinds, L.M., O’Donnell, C.P., Akhter, M., & Tiwari, B.K. (2019) Principles and mechanisms of ultraviolet light emitting diode technology for food industry applications. Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies, 56: 102153. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2019.04.006
- Mariita, R.M., Davis, J.H., & Randive, R.V. (2022) Illuminating Human Norovirus: A Perspective on Disinfection of Water and Surfaces Using UVC, Norovirus Model Organisms, and Radiation Safety Considerations. Pathogens, 11(2), 226. https://doi.org/10.3390/pathogens11020226
- Marinez-Sanchez, A., Lozano-Pastor, P., Artes-Hernandez, F., Artes, F., & Aguayo, E. (2019) Preharvest UV-C treatment improves the quality of spinach primary production and postharvest storage. Postharvest Biology and Technology, 155: 130-139. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.postharvbio.2019.05.021
- Nicolau-Lapena, I., Abadias, M., Vinas, I., Bobo, G., Lafarga, T., Ribas-Afusti, A., & Aguilo-Aguayo, I. (2020) Water UV-C treatment alone or in combination with peracetic acid: A technology to maintain safety and quality of strawberries. International Journal of Food Microbiology, 335: 108887. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijfoodmicro.2020.108887
- Ortiz, Jo., Abadias, I., Colás-Medà, P., Anguera, M., & Vinas, I. (2021). Inactivation of Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes and murine norovirus (MNV-1) on fresh strawberries by conventional and water-assisted ultraviolet light (UV-C). Postharvest Biology and Technology, 174: 111447. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.postharvbio.2020.111447
- Hosseini, F.-S., Akhavan, H.-R., Maghsoudi, H., Hajimohammadi-Farimani, R., & Balvardi, M. (2019), Effects of a rotational UV-C irradiation system and packaging on the shelf life of fresh pistachio. Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, 99(11): 5229-5238. https://doi.org/10.1002/jsfa.9763
- Kim, H-J., Lee, C.-L., Yoon, K.-S., & Rhim, J.-W. (2022) Synergistic effect of UV-C LED irradiation and PLA/PBAT-based antimicrobial packaging film on fresh-cut vegetables. Food Control, 138: 109027. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodcont.2022.109027
- Marinez-Sanchez, A., Lozano-Pastor, P., Artes-Hernandez, F., Artes, F., & Aguayo, E. (2019) Preharvest UV-C treatment improves the quality of spinach primary production and postharvest storage. Postharvest Biology and Technology, 155: 130-139. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.postharvbio.2019.05.021
- Hemmaty, S., Moallemi, N., & Naseri L. (2006) Shelf-life and quality of apple fruits in response to posthartvest application of UV-C radiation. Journal of Applied Horticulture, 8(2): 114-116. https://www.horticultureresearch.net/jah/2006_8_2_114_116.PDF
- Finardi, S., Hoffmann, T.G., Schmitz, F.R.W, Bertoli, S.L., Khayrullin, M., Neverova, O., Ponomarev, E., Goncharov, A., Kulmakova, N., Dotsenko, E., Khryuchkina, E., Shariati, M.A., & de Souza, C.K. (2021) Comprehensive Study of Light-Emitting Dioldes (LEDs) and Ultraviolet-LED lights Application in Food Quality and Safety. Journal of Pure and Applied Microbiology, 15(3): 1125-1135. https://doi.org/10.22207/JPAM.15.3.54
- Zhang, X., Zhang, M., Xu, B., Mujumdar, A.S., & Guo, Z. (2021) Light-emitting diodes (below 700 nm): Improving the preservation of fresh foods during postharvest handling, storage, and transportation. Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety, 21(1): 106-126. https://doi.org/10.1111/1541.4337.12887
- Calle, A., Fernandez, M., Montoya, B., Schmidt, M., & Thompson, J. (2021) UV-C LED Irradiation Reduces Salmonella on Chicken and Food Contact Surfaces. Foods, 10(7): 1459. https://doi.org/10.3390/foods10071459
- Kim, H-J., Lee, C.-L., Yoon, K.-S., & Rhim, J.-W. (2022) Synergistic effect of UV-C LED irradiation and PLA/PBAT-based antimicrobial packaging film on fresh-cut vegetables. Food Control, 138: 109027. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodcont.2022.109027
- Kyere, E.O., Popovich, D.G., Palmer, J., Wargent, J.J., Fletcher, G.C., & Flint, S. (2021) Reductio of the attachment, survival and growth of L. monocytogenes on lettuce leaves by UV-C stress. LWT – Food Science and Technology, 145. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lwt.2021.111528
- Vurmaz, A.K., & Gündüz, G.T. (2020). Inhibition of mold growth on the surface of dried persimmons using combined treatments of UV-C light and clove oil. Innovative Food Science and Emerging Technologies, 61: 102336. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ifset.2020.102336
- Deng, L.-Z., Tao, Y., Mujumdar, A.S., Pan, Z., Chen, C., Yang, X.-H., Liu, Z.-L., Wang, H., & Xiao, H.-W. (2020) Recent advances in non-thermal decontamination technologies for microorganisms and mycotoxins in low-moisture foods. Trends in Food Science & Technology, 106: 104-112. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tifs.2020.10.012
- Singh, H., Bhardwaj, S.K., Khatri, M., Kim, K.H., & Bhardwaj, N. (2021) UVC radiation for food safety: An emerging technology for the microbial disinfection of food products. Chemical Engineering Journal, 417: 128084. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cej.2020.128084
- Correa, T.Q., Blanco, K.C., Garcia, É.B., Perez, S.M.L., Chianfrone, D.J., Morais, V.S., & Bagnato, V.S. (2020) Effects of ultraviolet light and curcumin-mediated photodynamic inactivation on microbial food safety: A study in meat and fruit. Photodiagnosis and Photodynamic Therapy, 30. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pdpdt.2020.101678
- Reichel, J., Kehrenberg, C., & Krischek, C. (2019) Inactivation of Yersinia enterocolitica and Brochothrix thermosphacta on pork by UV-C irradiation. Meat Science, 158. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.meatsci.2019.107909
- Monteiro, M.L.G., Mársico, E.T., Mutz, Y.d.S. et al. (2020) Combined effect of oxygen-scavenger packaging and UV-C radiation on shelf life of refrigerated tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) fillets. Scientific Reports, 10: 4243. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-61293-8
- Darré, M., Vicente, A. R., Cisneros-Zevallos, L., & Artés-Hernández, F. (2022). Postharvest Ultraviolet Radiation in Fruit and Vegetables: Applications and Factors Modulating Its Efficacy on Bioactive Compounds and Microbial Growth. Foods (Basel, Switzerland), 11(5), 653. https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11050653
- Malek, N. I., Wan Abdullah, W. Z. ., & Wan Sembok, W. Z. . (2021). Effects of UV-C Radition in Delaying of Ripening of Berangan Banana (Musa sp. AAA Berangan). Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Journal of Undergraduate Research, 3(4), 173–182. https://doi.org/10.46754/umtjur.v3i4.250
- Ortali, A., Wright, J., & Onarinde, B. (2021) Effect of UV-C on Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella Typhimurium and SARS-CoV-2 Virus Surrogate (MS2 bacteriophage) Inoculated onto Stainless Steel Surface. World Microbe Forum, 20 - 24 June 2021. https://eprints.lincoln.ac.uk/id/eprint/45210/
- Kim, S. S., Kim, S. H., Park, S. H., & Kang, D. H. (2020). Inactivation of Bacillus cereus Spores on Stainless Steel by Combined Superheated Steam and UV-C Irradiation Treatment. Journal of food protection, 83(1): 13–16. https://doi.org/10.4315/0362-028X.JFP-19-133
- Mariita, R.M.; Davis, J.H.; Randive, R.V. (2022) Illuminating Human Norovirus: A Perspective on Disinfection of Water and Surfaces Using UVC, Norovirus Model Organisms, and Radiation Safety Considerations. Pathogens, 11(2): 226. https://doi.org/10.3390/pathogens11020226
Report Abusive Comment